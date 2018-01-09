REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Daisy Ridley arrives for the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" revealed the truth about Rey's (Daisy Ridley) parentage, but it looks like this detail is not set in stone.

According to "The Last Jedi" director and writer Rian Johnson, things could still change for Rey. It can be recalled that the sequel to "The Force Awakens" delivered a punch in the gut to Rey, who was informed by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) via Force telepathy that her parents were no one important. The reveal settled the debate over Rey's true origins, effectively shutting down theories that she is the daughter of Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, or even Han Solo.

However, Johnson warns that her true parentage could still be altered in "Star Wars: Episode 9." While speaking to The Huffington Post, Johnson revealed that the final say will be up to the writers of the final installment in the new trilogy. "Anything's still open, and I'm not writing the next film. [J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio] are doing it," he said.

Moreover, Rey learned the truth from Kylo Ren, who is not exactly the most trustworthy person in the world. He could have just easily made it up in order to sway Rey's moral compass and have her join the dark side.

"With all of these movies, Obi-Wan's whole speech about a certain point of view always applies, so I think that you have to always think about the context of how information is given," Johnson continued. "But for me, dramatically, that's why that reveal at that moment made sense."

In addition to that, fans were shocked when Kylo Ren effortlessly managed to kill his master, Supreme Leader Snoke, just after the First Order leader commanded his apprentice to end Rey. But, Snoke may not be dead after all — or so the theories claim.

Everything will eventually be unveiled in "Star Wars: Episode 9," which is set to premiere in U.S. theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.