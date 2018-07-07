'Star Wars: Episode IX' Taps Keri Russell for Mystery Role

Keri Russell, TV actress and movie star best known for her career-defining role in "Felicity," is now part of the cast of the upcoming "Star Wars: Episode IX." Her exact role in the next "Star Wars" film has not yet been revealed as of this time.

According to sources who broke the news to Variety, Russell is now in talks about her possible role in the next "Star Wars" movie which JJ Abrams is both the writer and director for. Among other things, the mystery role now being discussed between the "Felicity" star and Abrams called for fight scenes and other action-heavy setpieces.

Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore Keri Russell speaking for "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes", at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Russell is a good fit when it comes to roles that call for acting versatility and stunt work, as shown in her rather extensive resume that also includes, aside from "Felicity," FX series "The Americans," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "Mission: Impossible."

In fact, Abrams has already worked with Russell before back in 2006 for "Mission: Impossible III," aside from being the co-creator of "Felicity." She could also count on a good word from "Felicity" co-creator Matt Reeves, who directed "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," as Comic Book pointed out.

Aside from the description of Russel's possible role that "calls for action-heavy fight scenes," little else has been revealed about her "Star Wars" character.

Abrams is back in the director's chair for "Star Wars: Episode IX," after taking over from the time when Colin Trevorrow and Lucasfilms split up, reportedly over creative differences. With Abrams back at the helm, it would be the second "Star Wars" movie under his direction, after "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Rian Johnson, another likely candidate for replacing Trevorrow, is currently occupied with developing a whole new trilogy for Lucasfilm.

"Star Wars: Episode IX" is set to come out to theaters everywhere by next year's Christmas season, on Dec. 20, 2019.