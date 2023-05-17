Weeping, guns, lament: A stark contrast in media coverage of Texas horror vs. Nashville mass shooting?

A heartbreaking mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, on May 6 left eight people dead and horrified the nation.

Christian Post reporter Ian M. Giatti breaks down what happened, what officials currently know, how the city is being impacted — and more.

Among other topics, Giatti tackles some of the differences seen in the media's coverage of the Texas shooting versus the recent mass killing at a Christian school in Nashville. He also unpacks his attendance at a church vigil remembering the lives of those lost.

Listen to Giatti discuss the story:

