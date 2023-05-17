 U.S. |

Weeping, guns, lament: A stark contrast in media coverage of Texas horror vs. Nashville mass shooting?

By Billy Hallowell, Contributor
Emergency vehicles line the entrance to the Allen Premium Outlets where a shooting took place on May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, injuring at least nine people who were taken to local hospitals. The police have confirmed there were fatalities but have not specified how many. The unidentified shooter was neutralized by an Allen Police officer responding to an unrelated call. |

A heartbreaking mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, on May 6 left eight people dead and horrified the nation.

Christian Post reporter Ian M. Giatti breaks down what happened, what officials currently know, how the city is being impacted — and more.

Among other topics, Giatti tackles some of the differences seen in the media's coverage of the Texas shooting versus the recent mass killing at a Christian school in Nashville. He also unpacks his attendance at a church vigil remembering the lives of those lost.

Listen to Giatti discuss the story: 

The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

