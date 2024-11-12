Home News State Dept. offered 'cry session' for employees distraught over Trump win

The U.S. State Department reportedly offered therapy sessions and mental health services for employees distressed by President-elect Donald Trump's recent electoral victory last week, including what one source described as a "cry session."

An internal State Department email offered employees the opportunity to go to a one-hour event during which they were encouraged to discuss their feelings about the presidential election, according to multiple internal sources who spoke to The Washington Free Beacon.

The event, which was hosted by the department's Employee Consultation Services in the Bureau of Medical Services, was reportedly advertised as an opportunity of "managing stress during change."

"Change is a constant in our lives, but it can often bring about stress and uncertainty," the email read. "Join us for an insightful webinar where we delve into effective stress management techniques to help you navigate these challenging times. This session will provide tips and practical strategies for managing stress and maintaining your well being."

Sources who spoke to the Beacon said the event last Friday was hosted by a licensed clinical provider, and that a similar session is slated for Nov. 13.

One official who spoke to the outlet claimed the State Department has been overtaken by an emotionalism reminiscent of a college campus.

"For four years, within the rank and file, there has been an over emphasis on people's feelings, often with a college campus-like fervor, rather than the work of advancing America's interests," the official said.

One official with knowledge of the meetings told the Free Beacon that the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs held a group discussion that was effectively a "cry session" over Trump winning.

"This meeting was hopefully the last gasp of that," the source said, adding that the incoming Trump administration has "lots to unf—k" at the State Department after President Joe Biden's time in office.

Another source claimed "the State Department is filled with partisan Democrats who are unwilling or unable to faithfully serve in the Trump administration."

The State Department also offered therapy sessions for employees distraught over a glitch that assigned incorrect pronouns to some staff in their email in 2023, according to the Beacon. For those whose pronouns were incorrectly assigned, the State Department’s Employee Consultation Service allowed employees "to speak to a professional counselor."

Data in a report from The Heritage Foundation released Monday showed that the State Department discriminated against men regarding promotions in the foreign service, according to Fox News Digital.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress this year that he believes it is "imperative in my judgment that we continue to build a department that fully reflects our diversity — it is our strength around the world — and we've been working to do that."

Spokespeople for the incoming Trump administration have said that "all staff, offices, and initiatives … will be immediately terminated" when it comes to DEI, according to Fox News Digital.