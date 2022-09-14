Steph Curry shares why he reads the Bible to his children

NBA superstar Stephen Curry has penned a children’s book and recently shared that he enjoys reading Bible stories to his three children.

Curry, who is raising three children with his wife, Ayesha, is father to Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 4, said he hopes to encourage families with his new children’s book, titled I Have a Superpower. He aims to help young readers navigate difficult situations by working hard and having the right attitude. Though not autobiographical, Superpower tells the story of an 8-year-old boy Hughes who, like Curry, loves to play basketball.

During a promotional interview, the All-Star said the Bible has been a book he's enjoyed reading throughout his life and he wanted to share that with his family.

“My parents read a lot of Bible stories with me,” he told Fatherly. “That’s how I learned my faith, so those are very meaningful to me to share with my kids.”

Besides the Bible, Curry said there isn’t a specific series or book that he shares with his young children.

"I tried to be open to what they were interested in. They're old enough now that I take their lead. They come home with Dork Diaries and that type of stuff," he said.

“I just love the fact that they are reading to me now. They’re the storytellers and I’m the audience, and that makes bedtime more fun.”

Curry’s mother, Sonja Curry, recently opened up about how her Christian faith saved her son’s life. She revealed in her memoir that the Holy Spirit compelled her not to abort her son when she first learned she was pregnant with him.

In her memoir, Fierce Love, Sonja speaks extensively about family, faith and purpose. She “almost” decided not to share her personal story in the book but felt strongly that God wanted her to share it.

"But when it got to really the nuts and bolts of making certain decisions like I was faced with, there could be no Stephan," Sonja told Pastor Luke Norsworthy, host of the "Newsworthy with Norsworthy Podcast" explaining why she chose to give birth instead of following through with an abortion. "If I would have gone through that, there would have been no Wardell Stephen Curry II. And you know, God has a plan for that child."

"And just the Spirit interceding at that moment, in a way that I didn't even know at the moment was happening, just spoke to the purpose of faith," she declared.

Curry, the Golden State Warriors champion a few times over, regularly talks about his faith in Christ. He previously said his life verse is Philippians 4:13. The verse says, "I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength."

In a 2015 interview with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Stephen Curry spoke about his faith, saying: "I love that basketball gives me the opportunities to do good things for people and to point them toward the Man who died for our sins on the cross. I know I have a place in Heaven waiting for me because of Him, and that's something no earthly prize or trophy could ever top."