Steph Curry's mom reveals she nearly aborted him, but God intervened

Sonja Curry, the mother of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, revealed that she aborted her first child and nearly chose the same fate for the famous Golden State Warriors all-star when she learned she was pregnant with him. But she listened to the Holy Spirit and decided not to abort him too.

The author of Fierce Love: A Memoir of Family, Faith, and Purpose opened up about her experience during a podcast interview with Pastor Luke Norsworthy, host of the "Newsworthy with Norsworthy Podcast."

Sonja Curry, 56, said she “almost” decided not to share her experience in the book, but felt strongly that God wanted her to share it.

"Like the Spirit was guiding this book of what was going to go into it, how it was going to come together," she told the podcaster, who's also the senior pastor of Westover Hills Church of Christ in Austin, Texas.

The mother of three opened up about how she got to the point where she contemplated aborting her second child, Stephen Curry.

"But when it got to really the nuts and bolts of making certain decisions like I was faced with, there could be no Stephan," Curry continued. "If I would have gone through that, there would have been no Wardell Stephen Curry II. And you know, God had a plan for that child."

"And just the Spirit interceding at that moment, in a way that I didn't even know at the moment as happening, just spoke to again the purpose of faith," she said.

Curry said she didn't know how to describe what it was like being led by the Spirit. "How might I best describe it? It's faith that, ‘OK, I don't want to make this decision, because that would have been the second time. I don't want to make that decision again, and now I've just got to trust God to move forward with me having this child.’"

Although she didn't know how Stephen’s father, Dell, would react, she stuck to her decision to keep her son and knew it was the “right decision."

In the podcast, Sonja Curry, who is the president of the Christian Montessori School in North Carolina, emotionally said she believes her first child "is in Heaven," revealing that abortion is on her mind "all the time." She wants other women to know they're not alone.

Stephen Curry, who's a Golden State Warriors champion a few times over, has said his life verse is Philippians 4:13. The verse says, "I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength."

In a 2015 interview with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Stephen Curry spoke about his faith saying, "I love that basketball gives me the opportunities to do good things for people and to point them toward the Man who died for our sins on the cross. I know I have a place in Heaven waiting for me because of Him, and that's something no earthly prize or trophy could ever top."