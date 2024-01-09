Home Entertainment Story of 'gospel music royalty' Winans family hitting big screen in 7-part series

A new seven-part film series titled "Thankful" chronicling the story of the Winans family, a name synonymous with gospel music royalty, is in development.

The project, from 5-0 Studios London and Michael Winans, traces the family's history over more than five generations, spanning 200 years. It’s touted as one of the “greatest stories” ever told in the realm of gospel music, according to a press release sent to The Christian Post.

The series opens in North Carolina in 1805, moving through Gloster, Mississippi, and later to Detroit, Michigan. It will reportedly dramatize the journey of the family's ancestors, Louis and Ruby Winans, from their enslavement to the liberation of their descendants.

The narrative will highlight Louis and Ruby Winans' struggle, faith and the miraculous journey that led to their 13 children. The series promises to convey the emotional depth and spiritual devotion of the Winans family, with a particular focus on Louis Winans, who was given his surname by his sharecropper owner, Reverend Winans.

The series will feature a soundtrack that reflects the musical legacy of the Winans family; over 100 talented music artists from around the globe are expected to collaborate on the project.

“The series ‘Thankful ’ reveals how the Winans family name is synonymous with the glory of God's blessings,” notes the press release.

The Winans family is widely respected both in the Christian and mainstream music industries, collectively earning over 50 Grammy Awards.

"The Winans," a quartet formed by four of the brothers: Marvin, Carvin, Michael and Ronald, began recording in 1981 and quickly gained popularity for their contemporary gospel sound. The group won several Grammy Awards and was known for blending traditional gospel music with modern R&B and soul influences.

Two other members of the family, brother and sister BeBe and CeCe Winans, formed a duo and achieved significant success in both religious and secular music. BeBe and CeCe Winans are known for their crossover appeal, bringing gospel music to a broader audience.

CeCe Winans, whose ​​daughter, Ashley Love, gave birth to the singer’s first grandchild, Wyatt, in 2021, told The Christian Post that becoming a grandmother reminded her that God is truly a “God of generations.”

“When you become a parent, you get a real revelation of God’s love,” she said. “When you become a grandparent, you get another surge of life. You understand the importance of everything in the world and how it will impact that little one. I am so honored to sing gospel music. I'm so, so blessed that I truly believe in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. And I'm excited about God being a God of generations; that He keeps being faithful. I know my grandson Wyatt will be just fine.”

She later added: “The greatest thing my parents gave me was my faith, to teach me the Word of God, and to introduce me to Jesus. The greatest thing I've given my children is my faith. And I just want to continue to share that; the power of the Word of God, the power of the love of God, and we're getting the chance to do that on generations.”

Winans, a 12-time Grammy Award winner who has performed with some of the biggest names in both Christian and mainstream music, including Whitney Houston, stressed the importance of staying rooted in a deep, lasting relationship with Jesus and connecting with a local church.

“It's not easy, as glamorous as it looks, it's not easy to be an artist. It’s so important that you have a relationship with Him, and not just out here singing a song. Because you're going to face hard times ... you want to be anchored in the Word of God. You want to be anchored in a home church.”

“As artists, and as young people, we feel like, because we sing gospel music, we don't need to home church. That is not true. I could preach on that all night ... you need to be in a place that you can get poured into because we're always pouring out. Through that relationship, you understand who you are.”