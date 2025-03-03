Home News Christian Concern launches Lent prayer campaign against suicide law

The U.K.-based group Christian Concern has begun a Lent prayer campaign urging supporters to devote daily prayer time toward defeating a proposed assisted suicide law. The group is calling for one minute of prayer each day starting on Wednesday to oppose legislation that could endanger vulnerable individuals.

Members of the bill committee recently rejected amendments aimed at tightening safeguards in the proposed law, notes Christian Concern in the announcement, saying that people with disabilities or serious illnesses might face pressure to die prematurely if assisted suicide becomes legal.

A close parliamentary vote could halt the bill’s passage if a few supporters abstain or change their minds, according to the group, which plans to circulate short daily prayer points by email and social media throughout Lent, encouraging participants to stay engaged.

“How might God respond if his church rises up to pray against assisted suicide?” asks the campaign. Elected representatives are watching public opinion, and the group hopes persistent prayer will strengthen calls to reconsider the bill.

Weekly livestreams will begin Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. GMT on Christian Concern’s YouTube channel. The group says it will offer updates on the bill’s progress and invite collective prayer sessions, adding that Lent offers a structured timeframe for concentrated spiritual activity.

It’s not just about the United Kingdom.

Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) hotline and a BBC One documentary titled “Better Off Dead?” starts with a recorded instruction: “If you would like to speak with an advisor to access the service, or get more information, please press 1,” according to The Telegraph.

Critics argue that such frameworks risk becoming routine, potentially expanding eligibility to individuals with non-terminal or mental health concerns. The film’s presenter, disability rights advocate Liz Carr, opposes assisted suicide and has raised concerns about its impact on those living with long-term conditions.

The House of Commons passed the bill last November by a vote of 330 votes in favor to 275 against.

The bill allows for medical assistance in dying for any person aged 18 or older who has fewer than six months to live. The request for assisted suicide also must be approved by a high court judge and two doctors.

The proposal was divisive among the government, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer supported it while Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Health Secretary Wes Streeting voted against it.

In 2022, the Church of England General Synod passed a motion by a vote of 289 in favor, 25 against and 33 abstentions to denounce assisted suicide and call on the government to consider alternative approaches, like improve palliative care.