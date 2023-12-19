Home Education Superintendent clarifies memo telling school bus drivers to remove Christmas displays

A Pennsylvania school district that sent out a memo telling bus drivers and other employees to "refrain" from playing Christmas music or wearing any Christmas-related clothing says it does not prohibit such displays.

It all started with a Friday memo from an unidentified official from the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District in Delaware County, just east of Philadelphia, to the district's transportation departments in reference to complaints "from parents concerning District employees displaying 'Christmas' themed decorations and/or wearing clothing of the same nature."

— Chris O'Connell (@CoconnellFox29) December 15, 2023

"If you have decorated your bus with anything specific to the Christmas Holiday or any other decorations relating to a specific religion, please remove them immediately," the memo stated. "In addition, employees are instructed not to wear clothing related to Christmas or any other religious holiday."

The memo quickly went viral on social media days before the Christmas holiday.

But according to WSSD Superintendent Wagner Marseille, the viral memo was followed by a second memo the same day, which said it was all in response to "concerns regarding religious neutrality."

"The District did not and does not prohibit holiday displays, clothing, and celebrations" that comply with internal district policies, Marseille wrote.

"To the extent that this reminder led to the communication that decorations and songs typically associated with the Christmas holiday were not permitted, this was not the intent, and efforts have been made internally to clarify this point to avoid any confusion moving forward," he added.

Marseille told The Christian Post he "reminded the Supervisor of Transportation to find a balance of the district's attempts to be inclusive of a diverse range of holiday traditions and to ensure we are abiding by [district policy]."

In his follow-up memo, he added, "We understand the importance of recognizing and celebrating the diversity within our community. We are committed to continuously improving our communication and fostering an inclusive environment for all."

In response to the initial memo, some on social media pointed out other holidays and observances celebrated by WSSD, including pride month in June. The district published a post on social media that read, "Happy Pride Month."

— WS School District (@WSSchools) June 12, 2023

Earlier this year, the school district also officially marked Eid Mubarak, a Muslim holiday observed in June.

"Eid Mubarak! For those celebrating, we hope this sacred holiday brings you joy and peace!" read the June 28 tweet.

According to Joseph Backholm, a senior fellow for biblical worldview at the Christian conservative activist organization Family Research Council, "[t]here's nothing illegal about employees who wear holiday clothing at work, which is why we see it all the time."

"But in this case the school district decided to side with the complaints of the few against the joy and celebrations of the many," Backholm told FRC's news arm, The Washington Stand. "We now live in a world where some people are looking for reasons to be offended and they often find reason to be offended in the joy of others. The public square will once again be open once we stop pretending people have a right not to be offended by things."