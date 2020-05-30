Supreme Court rejects Calif. church’s request to lift limits on in-person services ahead of Pentecost Sunday

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

In a late-night 5-4 decision Friday, the Supreme Court rejected a California church’s request to set aside Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently issued public-health guidelines that allow congregations to meet in person but limits attendance to 25% of the building’s capacity, with a maximum of 100 attendees.

In the decision released just before midnight, days before Pentecost Sunday, Chief Justice John G. Roberts joined the court’s four liberal justices in rejecting the request by South Bay United Pentecostal Church and its Senior Pastor Bishop Arthur Hodges III, and upheld the state’s rules, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Newsom announced Monday he would allow in-person worship services in California, but capped religious gatherings at 25% or no more than 100 people in attendance, irrespective of the size of the church or other contagion-related variables.

South Bay United Pentecostal Church draws 200-300 congregants.

The petition, filed on behalf of the church by legal firms Thomas More Society and LiMandri & Jonna, argued that the First Amendment’s guarantee that all Americans enjoy the fundamental right to freely exercise their religion protects churchgoers against being “singled out” to suffer “biased, discriminatory restrictions” not enforced against any other gatherings.

However, Roberts wrote, “The precise question of when restrictions on particular social activities should be lifted during the pandemic is a dynamic and fact-intensive matter subject to reasonable disagreement. Our Constitution principally entrusts ‘the safety and the health of the people’ to the politically accountable officials of the states ‘to guard and protect.’”

“This case is about essential and fundamental freedoms that are enshrined in our First Amendment, at the very summit of our Bill of Rights,” Tom Brejcha, president and chief counsel for the Thomas More Society, said before the decision.

The chief justice wrote that the state’s executive order “aims to limit the spread of Covid-19, a novel severe acute respiratory illness that has killed thousands of people in California and more than 100,000 nationwide. At this time, there is no known cure, no effective treatment, and no vaccine.” Roberts added that asymptomatic carriers “may unwittingly infect others.”

Brejcha, however, argued that “This cap on church attendees that is not enforced against any other human activities or gatherings in San Diego or throughout California is odious and abhorrent, devoid of the slightest justification as applied only to religious practice.

“This bias against people of faith betrays the falsity of proclamations that ‘churches are now open,’ as government officials seem to deem religious congregants and their shepherds alone as unworthy of trust, while opening up manufacturing and retail stores without any comparable caps on attendance. ..."

Last week, before Newsom’s announcement about the opening up of churches, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to uphold the state’s ban on in-person worship services.

The judges wrote, “We’re dealing here with a highly contagious and often fatal disease for which there presently is no known cure. In the words of Justice Robert Jackson, if a ‘[c]ourt does not temper its doctrinaire logic with a little practical wisdom, it will convert the constitutional Bill of Rights into a suicide pact.’”

Last Saturday, the church took the case to the Supreme Court. After Newsom’s announcement, the church filed a supplemental brief Tuesday.