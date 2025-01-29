Home News Target rolling back DEI goals, backs out of LGBT pride event

The national retail chain Target is scaling back socially progressive policies, including phasing out its diversity and inclusion policies.

In a statement on Friday, Target said it is ending the "three-year diversity, equity and inclusion goals" as well as concluding its "Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) initiatives in 2025 as planned."

Additionally, Target promised to stop "all external diversity-focused surveys," specifically naming the LGBT activist group Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index as an example.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The company also plans to evaluate "our corporate partnerships to ensure they are directly connected to our roadmap for growth" and shift the "Supplier Diversity" team to "Supplier Engagement" in order "to better reflect our inclusive global procurement process across a broad range of suppliers, including increasing our focus on small businesses."

"We remain focused on driving our business by creating a sense of belonging for our team, guests and communities through a commitment to inclusion," the company stated.

"Belonging for all is an essential part of our team and culture, helping fuel consumer relevance and business results."

In keeping with the changes, the Minneapolis-based company has reportedly decided not to participate in the Twin Cities Pride festival and parade this year, an annual event it typically sponsors.

Andi Otto, executive director of Twin Cities Pride, released a statement expressing disappointment with the decision.

"Target executives have been in touch with Twin Cities Pride about changes to the company's DEI programs. We are working through what this means for the LGBTQ+ community and the long-standing partnership between Target and our organization," stated Otto, as quoted by The Associated Press.

"We will keep the community informed about any crucial updates that come from these discussions."

The Family Research Council, a Christian conservative advocacy organization that has often butted heads with Target over its socially liberal policies, celebrated the news of the policy changes.

"There've been times in this almost two-year wave of Pride pushback when Americans have to pinch themselves to believe their success. For longtime conservatives, Friday was one of those moments," wrote Suzanne Bowdey of The Washington Stand, FRC's news outlet.

"After building the LGBT bandwagon that other companies hopped on, one of the country's most unrepentant extremists — Target — finally surrendered on its woke agenda, handing an army of consumer activists one of the most symbolic scalps yet."

Multiple major companies have decided to scale back or end their DEI policies in the last year.

Last November, following the election of Trump, Walmart announced that it was ending assorted policies related to DEI, reportedly including the removal of LGBT products directed to children and ending involvement in the HRC's Corporate Equality Index.

Other companies that have made changes include Tractor Supply Co., John Deere, Harley Davidson, Jack Daniel's, Lowe's and Ford Motor Company.