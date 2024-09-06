Home News 5 companies that are scaling back DEI, LGBT advocacy

Pushback against the concept of diversity, equity and inclusion has led several major companies to cease efforts to embrace the progressive ideology that encourages a focus on race, gender and sexual orientation in hiring practices and business relationships in the workforce.

The trend began earlier this summer when Tractor Supply Co., a major retailer in the United States, announced it was working to "eliminate DEI roles and retire our current DEI goals while still ensuring a respectful environment," in addition to vowing to "no longer submit data to the Human Rights Campaign," an LGBT activist organization.

The move by Tractor Supply followed an effort by conservative influencer Robby Starbuck to boycott the chain over its "DEI council" and "DEI hiring practices," as well as its support of other progressive priorities.

Specifically, Starbuck urged Tractor Supply customers to contact the retailer's leadership to express opposition to its embrace of "LGBTQIA+ events at work" and "LGBTQIA+ training for employees," funding "pride/drag events" and "sex changes" for its employees, engagement in "climate change activism" and display of "pride month decorations in the office."

In response to the backlash, Tractor Supply said it had "taken this feedback to heart" and would work to better "represent the values of the communities and customers we serve."

Throughout the summer, other companies have followed in Tractor Supply's footsteps. Here's a list of five companies that have abandoned DEI and other progressive political activities.