Bishop TD Jakes, Diddy team up to bring 'Kingdom Culture' sermons to hip-hop community

Bishop T.D. Jakes and Sean "Diddy" Combs have announced they are teaming up to bring exclusive sermons to REVOLT, the leading black-owned multimedia platform.

Jakes, leader of The Potter's House megachurch based in Dallas, Texas, is collaborating with Diddy for a show titled “Kingdom Culture with T.D. Jakes” airing on the media mogul's popular network. “Kingdom Culture” will feature evangelistic sermons and conversations broadcasted from Jakes' church.

“Kingdom Culture's weekly Sunday service will feature topics such as vision, leadership, growth, power, love and more, allowing Bishop Jakes to reach mass audiences through REVOLT,” a press release for the show revealed.

Jakes, who is also a movie producer, is known for reaching people from all socioeconomic backgrounds, races and nationalities. Through the bishop's new show, REVOLT will focus on connecting with fans of the hip-hop community nationwide.

"This partnership is monumental for REVOLT, expanding into the faith space to create a program that will inspire millions around the world to have hope and walk in their power," Combs, the chairman of REVOLT, shared in a statement.

Combs is known for working with the biggest names in hip-hop and has a close relationship with Jakes. In 2018, Diddy asked Jakes to officiate the funeral of Kim Porter, who mothered four of his six children.

"Bishop Jakes is one of the most transformational leaders of our time who has made a profound impact on my life, so we're honored for him to join the REVOLT family and use his gift to empower the culture,” he said.

Combs and Jakes recently sat down to discuss Jakes’ impact on his life during the pandemic and officially announced the partnership.

“Kingdom Culture” will reportedly re-broadcast special forums, master class conversations and some of Jake’s most impactful dialogues with respected public figures.

“The gravity and power of T.D. Jakes' voice and influence extends to business, entertainment, politics and global humanitarian work, which are expected to be, included in forthcoming Kingdom Culture episodes,” REVOLT said of Jakes.

The pastor and bestselling author added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with REVOLT, as it is a great opportunity to further expand our reach to a younger generation. In the last year or two, many young people have been adversely affected by a mix of economic woes and a pandemic both here in the United States and around the world. I am looking forward to an alliance that engages with this unique audience while also empowering and uplifting them."

REVOLT will air new episodes of “Kingdom Culture with T.D. Jakes” on its TV channel every Sunday at 9 a.m. EST.