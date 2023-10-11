Teacher at Christian school facing charges for sexual misconduct with 15-year-old student

A teacher at a Christian school in Indiana has been charged with sexual misconduct and child solicitation.

Stephen Ayon, 34, of Fishers Christian Academy, was fired from the school on Sept. 26 after his alleged involvement with child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old student, Fox 59 reported.

An affidavit for probable cause was filed in Hamilton County charging Ayon with one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, one count of child solicitation, one count of child seduction, one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, one count of promotion of child sex trafficking and one count of vicarious sexual gratification.

Fishers Christian Academy officials said in a statement that they have been made “aware of the situation and are fully cooperating with law enforcement.”

“He was terminated from employment on September 26,” continued the statement to Fox 59. “We have no further comments at this time.”

According to documents, an anonymous tip was shared with the Fishers Police Department accusing Ayon, who had worked as an English teacher at the school since 2019, of engaging in inappropriate behavior with female students.

Following the tip, officers visited Ayon at his home in Noblesville.

Authorities learned that Ayon had reportedly been confronted by individuals at the church he attends regarding alleged inappropriate conversations he had online with a 13-year-old through various apps, according to the Indianapolis-based WISHTV.

Court documents state that Ayon spoke with law enforcement regarding the allegations of him pursuing a 13-year-old using the mobile app Whisper. Ayon reportedly claimed that he “knew the person wasn’t really a 13 year old" and he was trying to find out who they were.

“(Ayon) said ‘at the end of the day, I promise I wasn’t going to meet and that’s why I backed out,'” the court documents add. “‘I know I was completely wrong … ’ (Ayon referred) to the online conversations with minors as curiosity.”

Due to his status as a teacher, the documents stated that the conversation with officers “shifted to ensure there were no inappropriate conversations or relationships occurring with students.”

During questioning, Ayon reportedly confessed to having a relationship with a 15-year-old student and had photos and videos sent from the student that were “very inappropriate, but not naked photos” over WhatsApp. He also communicated with the student over FaceTime and text messages.

Ayon also allegedly had a sexual encounter with the minor earlier this year.

The minor reportedly told police that Ayon had flirted with her during the third year of his teaching her and that he would “get a little bit touchy,” Fox 59 reported.

The minor said she sent Ayon texts because she “didn’t want anything to happen and … didn’t want to be in trouble,” and claimed that Ayon forced her to touch him inappropriately.