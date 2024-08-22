Home News 13-year-old boy dies in crash on drive home from Dollywood church trip

A teenager who lost his life in a car accident on the way back from a trip to an amusement park with his church group is being remembered as a “vibrant soul” who left a lasting impact on all who knew him.

Aidan Linville, 13, died Sunday from injuries in a car crash on the way back from a visit to the Dollywood Amusement Park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to “support his grieving family,” Linville spent an “epic day” at Dollywood on Saturday where he “lived life to the fullest and earned some blisters on his feet.”

Describing the accident as “serious,” the fundraiser noted that first responders initially viewed his condition as “stable,” only to discover that “his injuries were far more serious.” He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Aidan was a vibrant soul who cherished his family, his church family, his Boy Scout friends and his school friends. He touched so many lives with his kindness, laughter, and adventurous spirit. His sudden passing has left his family heartbroken and facing many unexpected and difficult decisions,” the fundraiser explained.

The fundraiser seeks to “help cover the costs of medical expenses, funeral arrangements, and other unforeseen expenses” for Linville’s family. As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser has raised more than $11,500 out of a $20,000 goal. In addition to GoFundMe, those hoping to support Linville’s family can donate to the “Aidan Linville Memorial Fund” at Tennessee First National Bank in Sparta.

According to local news station WVLT-TV, Linville traveled to Dollywood from Sparta with a group from his church, the Doyle Church of the Nazarene, WKRN-TV reported.

“He just had a blast, a lot of fun, and just enjoyed the rides and being with his friends,” Tyler Brandes, a family friend, told WVLT-TV.

“His dad is a single father; his dad is an amputee who lost his arm in an industrial accident, actually, so he was always helping his dad with things,” he added.

In a statement issued to WVLT-TV, Linville’s family described the boy as “a bright light in our lives — full of unending energy, kindness, and a spirit that touched everyone he met. He loved his family deeply, cherished his church community, and formed lasting friendships through his involvement in Boy Scouts and school.”

According to WKRN-TV, the accident occurred in Crossville after the driver of another car ran a red light and crashed into the van carrying Linville and his friends. Other passengers suffered minor injuries while the driver of the car was not hurt.

Family friend Ken Hatfield told WKRN-TV that Linville was “a very loving child” and a “very innocent child” who would “just brighten up the room by walking in.” Hatfield stressed that “he had a big, big heart for all of his friends, he was always looking out for them as well.”

The accident occurred just before Linville was slated to begin eighth grade at White County Middle School, where grief counselors were on hand to help students deal with the unexpected and tragic loss. Details about a memorial service are forthcoming.