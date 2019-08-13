Teen Vogue takes abortion advice for kids to Snapchat

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Earlier this summer, Teen Vogue published a column advising readers on how to get abortions without their parents ever knowing about it. Now the magazine is posting the same advice to teenage girls on Snapchat.

Laura Klassen, founder of the Canadian pro-life group Choice42, shared screenshots of Teen Vogue's Saturday posts on Snapchat promoting their abortion advice for teens. The Snapchat posts featured comments from a column published in the June issue of the online magazine.

"How to get an abortion if you're a teen," Teen Vogue's Snapchat posts begin.

"How can you go about getting an abortion if you're under 18? Read on to find out more ..." the posts continue.

The snap posts then lead to a column by Nona Willis Aronowitz, who writes about sex and dating at Teen Vogue.

In the column, which The Christian Post previously reported on here, Aronowitz tells her teenager readers: "Having access to abortion should be your right regardless of your parents' beliefs. Unfortunately, not every state legislature agrees so the first step is knowing our state's rules when it comes to parental consent."

Teen Vogue posted the column on Snapchat, telling of a scenario in which a 16-year-old girl gets pregnant and wants to get an abortion, but doesn't know how to tell her parents who are pro-life.

If the state requires parental involvement and the girl's parents are "hostile" toward abortion, she "should act accordingly," the Snapchat post advises.

"There is another legal option in many states that would let you get an abortion without parental approval called a judicial bypass procedure," Teen Vogue continues in the snap post, noting that such an option takes time and involves giving testimony before a judge.

The magazine also advises girls to contact pro-abortion groups that claim to pay for abortions.

In response to Teen Vogue's abortion posts on Snapchat, the pro-life group Live Action said Monday, "Anyone who wants to pit children against their parents is no friend to families. All they’re doing is helping the abortion industry to make more profits."

Aronowitz asserts in her Teen Vogue column that, “it’s only logical that if teens are mature enough to become parents, they are mature enough to decide whether or not they want to give birth.”

Teen Vogue has come under fire in recent years not only for promoting abortion to minors but for what many believe amounts to sexual grooming.

In April, the magazine published an op-ed by a doctor who claimed that "sex work" — a euphemism for prostitution — is a legitimate form of employment, comparing it to her job as a doctor.

In July 2017, Teen Vogue also received considerable pushback when it published a "What You Need To Know" advice column promoting anal sex to young girls, complete with detailed how-to instructions. In the article girls were referred to as "non-prostate owners."