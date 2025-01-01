Home News Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas 1 person is dead, 7 others injured

Updated Jan. 1, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill announced in a press conference that the driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded in front of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada Wednesday was killed. Law enforcement officials who arrived on the scene found gasoline canisters and large firework mortars in the back of the vehicle.

McMahill also told reporters that the truck was rented in Colorado, arriving in Las Vegas just over an hour before the explosion. Before pulling in front of the Trump Hotel, the truck drove up and down Las Vegas Boulevard, the street that the property is located on. He insisted that “there is no further threat to the community.” The FBI is investigating the explosion as a possible terror attack.

A vehicle fire occurred outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to take office and as the nation remains on high alert following a suspected terror attack in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that one unidentified person is dead and seven others were injured, but not severely, according to ABC News.

In a statement posted on X Wednesday, the Trump Hotel Las Vegas announced, “Earlier today a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas. The safety & well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response.”

According to ABC News affiliate KTNV, the fire occurred at approximately 8:40 a.m. Pacific time. A witness who spoke with the local news station described the vehicle as a Tesla “Cybertruck” that “exploded with dozens of fireworks.”

“There was enough fireworks that the car blew up and it was just flaming,” he recalled. The incident forced the evacuation of the property. As of Wednesday afternoon, guests at the hotel have not been allowed back inside.

Cybertruck is a product of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla. Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, has emerged as an outspoken supporter of Trump, who tapped Musk to co-lead a proposed Department of Government Efficiency that will operate outside the federal government for the purpose of cutting wasteful government spending.

The explosion of a vehicle manufactured by one of Trump’s strongest supporters outside one of his hotel properties raises questions about whether the explosion was politically motivated. The fire also occurred just hours after 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar drove his pick-up truck into a crowd gathered to celebrate New Year’s Eve in New Orleans, Louisiana, killing at least 15 people and injuring three dozen others.

The truck used to target New Year’s Eve celebrants had an Islamic State flag on it, raising concerns that the attack was an act of terror. While LaToya Cantrell, the Democratic mayor of New Orleans, initially described the incident as a “terrorist attack,” FBI Special Agent Aletha Duncan maintained that it was “not a terrorist attack.” However, the FBI later issued a statement indicating that it was working “with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism.”

The New Orleans attack concluded in a standoff when the suspect stopped the vehicle and opened fire on police officers. The officers returned fire, killing him. Two officers were injured in the confrontation. They were hospitalized and remain in stable condition.

This is a developing story and details might change as authorities provide more information.