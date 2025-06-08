Home News Texas church 'deeply saddened, disturbed' after former pastor arrested on child porn, lewd material charges Preston Trail Community Church pastors: 'no knowledge' about alleged activity

A North Texas church says it had “no knowledge” about the alleged activity of a former pastor arrested on charges of possession of child pornography.

Preston Trail Community Church located in Frisco, about 30 minutes north of Dallas, released a statement acknowledging the arrest of Jim Mustain, who served on staff as community pastor at the church from 2019 to 2023. Mustain was arrested on May 14 on charges of possessing child pornography and possessing or promoting lewd visual material depicting a child, according to Denton County jail records.

Mustain, 64, was also a volunteer for Lewisville ISD and served on the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce board.

In a joint statement, Preston Trail Senior Pastors Jim Johnson and Paul Basden said they were “deeply saddened and disturbed by these charges and unequivocally condemn any form of sexual misconduct.”

During Mustain’s time on our staff, Preston Trail had no knowledge of any behavior or activity related to these charges,” the pastors said. “Nevertheless, immediately upon learning of the allegations, we retained a third-party law firm to conduct a thorough, independent investigation. We are grateful to report that the investigation found no evidence of any illegal activity by him while employed at Preston Trail.”

The pastors added they were made aware of the charges against Mustain on April 24, and there is “currently no indication that any children connected to Preston Trail were involved or harmed,” adding that Mustain’s role at the church “did not include direct responsibilities related to children’s or student ministries.”

Johnson and Basden also announced a pastoral team along with support groups are available for those struggling with “pain, questions, or past trauma.” The pastors added, “We want to be a church where hard things can be faced in the light, not ignored or hidden. We are saddened alongside you. We are praying for justice, healing, and truth. And we remain committed to creating a safe, Christ-centered environment where trust can be built and restored.”

The church also announced ongoing measures to protect children and families, including mandatory background checks for all staff and volunteers in their “Next Gen” ministry, a strict “no one-on-one adult/child policy,” and a partnership with Red Flag Reporting service, an ethics and safety case management company.

According to Mustain’s LinkedIn page, he is also the founder and executive director of Loving Community, a nonprofit based in Denton County “rooted in the Great Commandment of Jesus, being good neighbors, connecting people into relationships and serving the needs of the community.”

According to its website, Preston Trail holds to the conviction “that both men and women are gifted by the Holy Spirit and can be called to serve in any capacity in the church. Preston Trail’s website also indicates they are open to allowing members with a “same-sex orientation which they do not choose” to serve in leadership. “When it comes to leadership in our church, individuals who are single and celibate, regardless of their sexual orientation, can be called to serve in any capacity in the church,” the website states.