Texas hotel shut down after reports of Venezuelan gang infiltration, police called 693 times

Residents must vacate a Texas hotel that law enforcement officials have accused of enabling members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and other criminals, with court documents citing instances of narcotics trafficking and a man with a hatchet assaulting people.

District Court Judge Maria Salas-Mendoza signed a 90-day injunction this week to allow the El Paso County Attorney's Office to shut down The Gateway Hotel due to "habitual" criminal activity at the business.

According to the petition for temporary and permanent injunction late last month by El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez, the hotel has seen 693 calls to the police in the last two years.

"The large volume of calls for service to a single business and State's analysis of police reports show that the Gateway has habitual criminal activity that violates the CPRC, and additional crimes that contributes to the overall blight this business brings to downtown El Paso," the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, the hotel has also been operating without a certificate of occupancy since 2018 and failed three inspections by the El Paso Fire Department.

On Wednesday, the El Paso County Attorney's Office provided The Christian Post with a copy of Salas-Mendoza's order. The injunction Tuesday gave the building occupants until Thursday to leave the hotel property.

The hotel owners are expected to pay around $380 in court costs, a bond of $10,000 within 45 days of the order, and a $5,000 fine before they can resume business.

The Christian Post contacted The Gateway Hotel for comment, but a staff member hung up the phone when asked for a statement.

In addition to suspected gang activity, the court filing referenced affidavits from police officers. One of the officers, Samuel Medina, expressed concerns about "the introduction of the Tren De Aragua organization into the hotel."

Another officer, Dionicio Alvarez, accused hotel management of "negligently allowing gang activity to infiltrate the area," stating that the business is known for "allowing illegal activity (consuming drugs, gang activity, illegal dumping) and known not to make necessary changes to prevent the illegal activities."

The document cited video footage that showed parties on the hotel's third floor, where people were "drinking, smoking and dancing provocatively while children are present." Video footage also showed a gun being shot, as well as a man holding knives and another with a hatchet assaulting people.

Multiple police reports included in the complaint documented the presence of the Tren de Aragua gang.

"Officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault at 104 Stanton, the Victim stated he was arguing with his mother inside his room and decided to leave the room to cool off. When he left the room, several unknown 'Venezuelan' migrants entered the room & assaulted him w/ blunt objects," the court filing reads.

"He had a deep laceration over his left eye and a swollen left hand. Victim stated he had been assaulted by them before but doesn't like to call 911. Victim did not desire prosecution."

In August, officers found empty beer cans and cigarette butts on the second floor, and on the third floor, they discovered furniture and piles of trash blocking the fire exit.

According to the report, one of the occupants who said they lived on the third floor had a tattoo associated with the Tren de Aragua gang.

Police also received numerous calls related to narcotics at the hotel. In June, officers found three people from Venezuela on the third floor who claimed to work for the hotel. Officers could smell burnt marijuana from inside the room occupied by the three people.

In another case in June, officers were dispatched to the hotel after receiving a call about a burglary in progress. While the officers found no evidence of a burglary when they arrived, they did find a baggie of cocaine on the hotel floor.

El Paso County Attorney Sanchez clarified in a statement Tuesday that the "lawsuit was not prompted by criminal activities attributed to any specific group or gang."

"The NAT's (Nuisance Abatement Team) lawsuits are strategic tools aimed at swiftly and effectively addressing public safety concerns, enforcing legal standards, and safeguarding the community from persistent or escalating issues," Sanchez said. "I want to be clear that at no time did we allege in our lawsuit that the hotel was taken over by any gang or group of individuals."

A hearing for a permanent injunction will be held on Dec. 9 to determine if the hotel owner violated state laws.

The news about the Texas hotel comes amid reports of Venezuelan gang activity in hotels and apartments. Earlier this month, a viral video showed armed men carrying guns and entering an apartment in Aurora, Colorado.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman blamed the Biden-Harris administration and nonprofit organizations for deciding to house large numbers of Venezuelan migrants in low-income apartments in the city.

"This is not our problem; this is a problem created by the federal government at the border with bad policy," the mayor told Fox31 Denver at the time. "So, the federal government needs to solve this problem, not the city of Aurora. These people did not go there on their own; somebody put them there."