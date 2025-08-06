Home News Texas LGBT group boots drag peformer after alleged 'grooming' of 2 boys

A Dallas-based LGBT group says it has terminated its relationship with a drag performer over allegations that he “groomed” two boys.

Pride in Dallas released a statement on July 31 after voice actor Arthur Lee “Kiba” Walker, who goes by the drag name “Salem Moon,” was accused by two males of “grooming” them when they were both minors.

According to a report from LGBT outlet Dallas Voice, voice actor Korey Solomon accused Walker of "grooming" him starting at age 15. A second accuser, James L. Molloy, claimed on July 31 that “Kiba Walker groomed me” from age 17, sharing screenshots of their exchanges.

That same day, Pride in Dallas said the organization was “recently made aware of serious allegations regarding the alleged actions of one of our local community performers. We do not take this matter lightly. As a result, we have ended our relationship with the individual and are making the necessary changes to the 2025 Parade on Cedar Springs lineup. Our commitment to safety, integrity and accountability within our community remains unwavering.”

Walker was previously announced as one of the event hosts for the Parade on Cedar Springs next month.

SALEM MOON is a professional drag performer based out of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. She is also known as professional voice actor Kiba Walker. Her production troupe, Haus of Moon Productions and Ready Player Drag, have taken the DFW metroplex by storm. pic.twitter.com/ASPbSFkTQL — ????Creators After Dark ???? (@Creators_Events) April 23, 2024

Pride in Dallas is sponsored in part by the Dallas Mavericks, Red Bull, T-Mobile and Walmart, according to the event website.

According to a report from Japanese news outlet Anime Corner, Walker, who was 22 at the time, allegedly offered free music lessons to a then-15-year-old Solomon before later “soliciting, sending, and receiving nude images and videos.”

In response to the report, “BLlits Games,” which bills itself as a “Gay / Boy’s Love development team,” announced it was ending its relationship with Walker. In an Aug. 1 X post, the company said it was "informed of these allegations by one of the victims previously, and upon learning of the situation [...] took immediate action to cut all professional ties with the voice actor."

The Christian Post's attempts to reach Walker for comment on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

A Fort Worth resident, Walker is no stranger to the Texas drag scene: he was featured in a June 2023 NPR story in which the drag performer defended his performances for all ages audiences, saying critics “will use anything to silence queer voices to make them look like the bad guys."

In May of that year, Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare, who identifies as a Christian, called for an investigation into a venue where Walker — as Moon — performed in front of an all-ages audience where he allegedly exposed himself.

Walker has also been identified as a performer at an over-18 Six Flags Over Texas drag show in June.

After a number of drag shows throughout the state of Texas prompted concerns about minors witnessing sexually explicit content, Texas voted to ban such performances until a federal judge in 2023 ruled the state could not enforce the law, calling it unconstitutional.

Tennessee enacted similar legislation a federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump struck it down.