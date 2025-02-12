Home News Texas megachurch-affiliated pro-life pregnancy center opens third location in pastor's hometown

A pro-life pregnancy resource center launched by a Texas megachurch in the 1990s has opened its third location.

Prestonwood Pregnancy Center, originally launched as a ministry of Prestonwood Baptist Church, is slated to hold a grand opening for a new location in Fort Worth next Wednesday. The new clinic had a soft opening last month.

PPC Executive Director Leanne Jamieson told The Christian Post that the new clinic was the byproduct of a partnership with the Fort Worth-based Southwestern Theological Baptist Seminary that began in 2022.

"It soon became very evident that this partnership would be beneficial for both the seminary and Prestonwood Pregnancy Center," said Jamieson.



"The potential for students to volunteer would give them 'boots on the ground' experience on the front lines of a vital ministry, just around the corner from where they are enrolled in classes."

Jamieson said they felt inclined to open the facility because many clients visiting PPC's clinics in Richardson and South Dallas were from Fort Worth.

Like their other two sites, the Fort Worth clinic will provide women with services including sonograms, free pregnancy testing, resources like diapers and baby clothes, guidance via licensed professional counselors and classes to help prepare clients for parenthood.

"We have holistically met the needs of those who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy for many years — offering a lot of truth wrapped with love and grace," Jamieson continued.

"We are blessed to be able to walk alongside these precious women. Our goal is really to equip each one to make her feel seen and loved — to encourage her to see that the pregnancy is not a problem, but instead to see that every child is a gift from God."

Prestonwood Senior Pastor Jack Graham, who calls Fort Worth his hometown and is an alumnus of SWBTS, told CP in an emailed statement that the partnership feels like he is "returning home to continue this Jesus Ministry that the Lord placed on my heart so many years ago."

"My prayer is that Prestonwood Pregnancy Center will soon be seen as a community partner that loves and serves people without judgment and condemnation and offers hope and truth," stated Graham.

"There is nothing that brings me more joy than the opportunity we have to share the Gospel, and to watch someone hear about and meet Jesus for the very first time. This is not only about making an earthly difference but also about making an eternal difference."

A few years ago, PPC garnered headlines when it opened its Dallas location at a building that was right across the street from a local Planned Parenthood abortion clinic.

"God pointed us there," Jamieson told CP in an interview in 2020. "There were so many reasons to operate so close to an abortion facility. It's a story of God's provision and evidence of His desire for the pro-life world to shine the brightest in what's often a dark situation for our clients."

"We're really grateful and excited to be able to offer services across from the Planned Parenthood in Dallas that provides surgical abortions for the city."

According to its website, the Planned Parenthood facility located in South Dallas has been "temporarily closed" since June 2022 "until further notice."