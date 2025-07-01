Home News 'God created the nation of Israel': Pastor Robert Jeffress weighs in on Cruz-Carlson debate

When it comes to supporting the state of Israel, Texas megachurch Pastor Robert Jeffress says he’s siding with Sen. Ted Cruz — and the Bible.

Jeffress, the senior pastor of the 16,000-member First Baptist Dallas, delivered an impassioned sermon on June 22 in which he addressed the U.S. military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, framing them as both a strategic and moral necessity. The strikes, ordered by President Donald Trump, have fueled a broader theological and political debate about America’s support for Israel, particularly in light of a heated interview between Senator Cruz and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, who questioned the biblical basis for such support.

Jeffress, 69, used his pulpit to respond directly to Carlson’s recent viral exchange with Cruz, where Carlson challenged the notion that Christians are biblically mandated to support Israel. “Tucker, let me help you out,” Jeffress said. “To support Israel, first of all, means to support Israel’s right to exist. The nation of Iran does not believe Israel has the right to exist. Iran has its stated objective to wipe Israel off the face of the Earth, and there are other countries that believe that as well. But in doing so, they are going against God Himself.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Asserting that the modern-day state of Israel holds a unique place in divine providence, Jeffress added, “Unlike any other nation in the world, God created the nation of Israel. Israel was His idea, and He said Israel will endure forever. He contrasted this with the fate of other nations, including the United States, which he said lacked such a divine assurance.

Jeffress further asserted that supporting Israel includes affirming its historical and biblical claim to its land. “You look not just at the Bible, but look at secular history, look at archaeology. We know without a shadow of a doubt that Israel occupied that land at least three thousand years ago,” he said, dismissing claims that the land rightfully belongs to Palestinians.

“Ladies and gentlemen, history is very clear on this. Those who oppose Israel are always on the wrong side of history. And most importantly, they’re on the wrong side of God,” Jeffress added. “And thank God we finally have a president who understands that truth in Donald Trump.”

The pastor’s remarks came in the wake of Trump’s decision to authorize military action against Iran, a move Jeffress praised as both courageous and necessary. “Last night, we saw President Trump make the right decision,” he told his congregation. “In going against Iran, he not only removed a menace and a threat to the nation of Israel, but he removed a threat to America and the entire world.” Jeffress revealed that he had personally texted Trump earlier in the week to express support, assuring the president that millions of Christians across the country were praying for him and would back his decisions.

Jeffress’ sermon also highlighted Trump’s public acknowledgment of faith following the strikes. Referencing the president’s brief speech after the mission, Jeffress noted, “He said, ‘I want to thank everybody, but in particular, I want to thank God, and I just want to say we love you, God.’ Have you ever heard another president say that, Republican or Democrat?” The congregation responded with fervent applause, signaling strong approval of both Trump’s actions and his overt expressions of faith.

Aside from their agreement on what the Bible says about Israel, Jeffress and Cruz also have a long-running political relationship that stretches back to at least 2013, when Cruz spoke at First Baptist Dallas and urged the congregation to stand up for their Christian principles. In that speech, Cruz also called for the abolishment of the Internal Revenue Service after IRS official Lois Lerner admitted that the agency targeted pro-life and Christian groups for further review.

In an interview with Carlson earlier this month, Cruz cited Genesis 12:3 as his “personal motivation” when pressed for a biblical reason for supporting the state of Israel.

After the interview went viral on social media, a number of public figures weighed in on the conversation, including former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who took exception to Carlson’s claim that the “government of Benjamin Netanyahu” is not the same entity as the biblical people of Israel. “The nation of Israel today comprises a people that prays in the same language, in the same places and with the same liturgy as in ancient times,” he wrote. “Its faith is governed by the Old Testament.”

“This is the same nation of Israel referred to in the Bible,” Friedman added.