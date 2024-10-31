Home News Texas pastor returns to pulpit 3 months after arrest on sexual assault charges

A Texas pastor is back in the pulpit just three months after surrendering to authorities on charges of sexual assault and indecent assault involving a female church member.

Ronnie Goines, the lead pastor of Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington, resumed his duties during a Bible study session last Thursday night and a Sunday service, though he didn't directly address the allegations against him.

The church announced Goines' return in a promotional video posted on YouTube Thursday.

“This revival, I’ve been praying about it, looking forward to it, for weeks,” Goines said.

The charges against Goines stem from incidents reported in March 2023, when a female church member alleged that he made unwanted sexual advances toward her. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the woman claimed that Goines had asked her to drive to his apartment, citing car troubles. Once there, she told authorities that he began kissing her neck, rubbing her legs, and attempting to remove her clothing, despite her objections.

After the first encounter, the woman met Goines again as planned, where she alleged he repeated the unwanted advances. She reported the incidents to Arlington Police in late July, leading to Goines' arrest.

Goines has denied the allegations, asserting that their interactions were consensual and that they only hugged, not kissed.

His return comes days after executive pastor James Ray Taylor abruptly announced his resignation last week, a move which Taylor said was “at the request” of Goines and church leadership.

During Sunday’s service, Goines expressed gratitude toward Taylor for his support during Goines' absence.

"I love you, I honor you and I thank you, because for seven weeks you did what not too many people could do,” Goines told Taylor during an on-stage segment. “You held it down from this pulpit.”

At the Thursday Bible study, Pastor R.A. Vernon invited Goines to join him at the front of the congregation, demonstrating solidarity as the church navigates the ongoing situation.

“The church is too quick to just throw their leaders away,” he said. “I'm not justifying certain behavior. I'm really not. But for you to make me give up on my past and you have to show me something real.

Goines was arrested in July after surrendering to Tarrant County authorities on one count of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.

He was released from Tarrant County Jail after posting $20,000 bond for the sexual assault charge and $3,000 for the indecent assault charge, the Dallas Express reported.

In addition to his pastoral duties, Goines formerly served as a chaplain for the Arlington Police Department and a co-chair for the Arlington Unity Council.