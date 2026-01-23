Home News ‘The Chosen,’ ‘Sarah’s Oil,’ major studio films earn Movieguide Faith & Values nods

Major studio franchises such as “Mission: Impossible” and “Superman” will compete alongside faith-driven hits like “The Chosen” and “Sarah’s Oil” at the 33rd annual Movieguide Faith & Values Awards, with nominees announced Tuesday ahead of the Feb. 6 gala in Hollywood.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Avalon Theatre and will air on Great American Family, with streaming available on Great American Pure Flix.

Among the most high-profile nominees are “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” and “Superman” in the mature audience movie category, alongside “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” and the faith-based drama “Sarah’s Oil.” Family film contenders include The Chosen: The Last Supper – Part Two” and several animated and inspirational releases aimed at younger audiences.

"These nominees demonstrate what audiences are hungry for: stories anchored in faith, virtue and timeless values," Movieguide CEO Robby Baehr said in a statement provided to The Christian Post. "Faith-driven storytelling isn't just meaningful, it's powerful entertainment that resonates across generations. We're honored to celebrate these films and the filmmakers who are bringing light to screens worldwide."

Television nominees span broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, with faith-forward series such as” House of David” earning recognition alongside long-running dramas including “NCIS” and “When Calls the Heart.” Movieguide said the selected episodes reflect themes of redemption, moral courage and spiritual conviction.

The organization also announced nominees for its Grace Awards, honoring performances that inspire audiences through character and message. Acting nominees include Zachary Levi for “Sarah’s Oil,” Oscar Isaac for “The King of Kings,” Uma Thurman for “The King of Kings” and Kelsey Grammer for “The Christmas Ring.”

Documentary contenders, competing for the Aletheia Prize, include projects examining miracles, Christian history and faith in popular culture, including “The Case for Miracles” and “Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas.”

"What really stayed with me was reminding myself that this was a pregnant, unwed teenage girl, and Joseph was just as young. They were kids on this incredible journey," Costner previously told The Christian Post about why he wanted to participate in the documentary. "This story has lived for thousands of years, but they were teenagers, and it was fraught with danger."

"Babies were slaughtered over this issue. A proclaimed king was coming according to prophecy. These were real times, Roman rule, unstable cultures, and the stakes were incredibly high. Life wasn't valued the way we think of it today," he added.

"They had to protect their lives and protect their child, whom we proclaim as the Son of God. For them, it was a fight for life at such a young age. That really lodged the story for me."

Winners will be announced during the Feb. 6 ceremony. See the full list of nominees below.

BEST FAMILY MOVIES

THE CHOSEN: THE LAST SUPPER–PART TWO: Episode 5.3

THE CHRISTMAS RING

DAVID

THE LAST RODEO

THE SENIOR

BEST MATURE AUDIENCE MOVIES

BAU: ARTIST AT WAR

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE– THE FINAL RECKONING

SARAH’S OIL

SUPERMAN

BEST FAMILY TELEVISION/STREAMING

CROSSROAD SPRINGS Episode 1.6 "Sunrise and Still Water"

MAN VS BABY: Episodes 1.1-1.4

TIMELESS TIDINGS OF JOY

WHEN CALLS THE HEART: Episode 12.2

WHEN HOPE CALLS (2025): “A New Beginning” and “So Long, Not Goodbye”

BEST MATURE AUDIENCE TELEVISION/STREAMING

BOSTON BLUE: Episode 1.8: “In the Name of the Father, and of the Son. . .”

NCIS: Episode 23.7 "God Only Knows"

HOUSE OF DAVID: Episode 208: “The Truth Revealed”

MARTIN SCORSESE PRESENTS: THE SAINTS: “Peter”

RUTH & BOAZ

BEST MOVIES FOR CHILDREN

THE KING OF KINGS (2025)

LIGHT OF THE WORLD

LILO & STITCH (2025)

PADDINGTON IN PERU

ZOOTOPIA 2

EPIPHANY PRIZE MOVIES

THE CHOSEN: LAST SUPPER–PART TWO:-Episode 5.3

THE CHRISTMAS RING

DAVID

THE KING OF KINGS (2025)

LIGHT OF THE WORLD

EPIPHANY PRIZE TELEVISION

THE CHOSEN ADVENTURES: Episodes 1.1-1.6

A CHRISTMAS PRAYER

HOUSE OF DAVID: Episode 208: “The Truth Revealed”

MAN VS BABY: Episodes 1.1-1.4

WHEN CALLS THE HEART: Episode 12.2

FAITH & FREEDOM AWARD MOVIES

BAU: ARTIST AT WAR

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING

PADDINGTON IN PERU

SARAH’S OIL

FAITH & FREEDOM AWARD TELEVISION

BOSTON BLUE: Episode 1.8: “In the Name of the Father, and of the Son…”

THE CHRISTMAS SPARK

COUNTY RESCUE: Episode 2.5 “Hot Water”

HOUSE OF DAVID: Episode 208 “The Truth Revealed”

WHEN HOPE CALLS (2025): “A New Beginning” and “So Long, Not Goodbye”

ALETHEIA: BEST DOCUMENTARY PRIZE

THE CASE FOR MIRACLES

DUDE PERFECT: THE HERO TOUR

INVESTIGATING THE SUPERNATURAL: MIRACLES

KEVIN COSTNER PRESENTS: THE FIRST CHRISTMAS

MEARS: HOW ONE WOMAN CHANGED CHRISTIANITY

BEST TELEVISION/STREAMING FOR CHILDREN

BUILDER BROTHERS DREAM FACTORY: Episodes 1.1-1.6

DOT CONNER: WEBTECTIVE

THE CHOSEN ADVENTURES: Episodes 1.1-1.6

TEAM MEKBOTS ANIMAL RESCUE: Episodes 2.1-2.4

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LAST STRAW

GRACE AWARD FOR MOVIES

Actress

Naya Desir-Johnson (SARAH’S OIL)

Vanessa Kirby (THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS)

Rebekah Schafer (LIGHT OF THE WORLD)

Jana Kramer - (THE CHRISTMAS RING)

Uma Thurman (THE KING OF KINGS (2025)

Actor

Kelsey Grammer (THE CHRISTMAS RING)

Oscar Isaac (THE KING OF KINGS (2025)

Zachary Levi (SARAH’S OIL)

Paras Patel (THE CHOSEN: LAST SUPPER – PART TWO:- Episode 5.3)

Mykelti Williamson (THE LAST RODEO)

GRACE AWARD FOR STREAMING

Actress

Natasha Bure (TIMELESS TIDINGS OF JOY)

Candace Cameron Bure (TIMELESS TIDINGS OF JOY)

Erin Krakow (WHEN CALLS THE HEART: Episode 12.2)

Danica McKellar (HAVE WE MET THIS CHRISTMAS)

Shae Robins (A CHRISTMAS PRAYER)

Serayah (RUTH & BOAZ)

Actor:

Rowan Atkinson (MAN VS BABY: Episodes 1.1-1.4)

Trevor Donovan (CHRISTMAS AT THE INN)

Michael Iskander (HOUSE OF DAVID: Episode 208: “The Truth Revealed”)

Stephen Lang (HOUSE OF DAVID: Episode 208: “The Truth Revealed”)

Tyler Lepley (RUTH & BOAZ)

Jonathan Stoddard CROSSROAD SPRINGS Episode 1.6 "Sunrise and Still Water"