'The Chosen' takes home coveted K-LOVE Fan Award; creator says seeks to 'honor' Bible through show

NASHVILLE — The hit series “The Chosen” took home the award in the Film & Television Impact category at the 10th annual K-LOVE Fan Awards, reflecting the authenticity and relatability of the show that creator Dallas Jenkins said intends to capture “the character and intentions of Jesus and the Gospels.”

The season three finale of “The Chosen” took home the coveted award at the show held at Nashville’s Opry House on May 28, beating out revival film “Jesus Revolution,” Kirk Cameron’s “Lifemark” and “Family Camp,” among other faith-based films. The season three finale for the faith-based series saw massive success in theaters and came in at No. 9 among the top 10 movies at the box office opening weekend.

In a red carpet interview with The Christian Post ahead of the awards show, Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen,” said that while he doesn’t like to “think too much” about what’s driving the show's success, fans have told him they appreciate the authenticity and humanity of it.

“I think so many people see Jesus, and even the followers of Jesus, as stained glass windows, statues, something on a page, something on a painting. Even when they read the Scriptures, they sometimes have difficulty connecting. I think by making the show, making Jesus and the disciples, reminding people that they were human beings, and saying, ‘Wow, their struggles are our struggles. Their questions were ours, therefore, the answer can be the same.’ That seems to be what's resonating with people.”

The K-Love Fan Awards "focuses on promoting artists, athletes, authors and entertainers who, with excellence, engage and impact popular culture for Jesus Christ." The event is fan-driven, with fans voting for their choice in categories including film, music, podcasts and books.

The most successful crowdfunded series of all time, “The Chosen” has seen massive success and garnered a loyal fan base. In November, the show was honored with an award from the Washington, D.C.-based Museum of the Bible for the program’s cultural impact.

Eventually, show creators aim to dub the show in 100 languages and subtitle it in 500 languages.

Jenkins shared how the show originated from a short film he made on his friend’s farm in Illinois and voiced his gratitude toward the fans who have supported the show and made it a global phenomenon.

George Xanthis, who stars as the Apostle John in the series, emphasized that "The Chosen" would not exist without the fans, as they not only crowdfunded its first season but continue to sustain the show.

“This show would literally not happen without the fans; this show was made from the ground up by fans,” he said. “I don't know any other show that has fans to thank as much as we do. So we know that every single day. Honestly, when we say thank you to the fans, we mean it because we wouldn't be here without them.”

Jenkins told CP that the formula for the show is simple: It begins and ends with stories from the Bible with the aim of pointing viewers to the book itself. And though it takes some creative liberties with the backstories of some biblical figures, “The Chosen” still captures the “spirit and intention” of the Bible.

“We start with the stories of the Bible, but what's interesting is maybe five, 10 percent of the show is actually directly from the Bible. And that's why some people go, ‘Wait a minute.’ When they hear that it's almost scary,” Jenkins said.

“But the thing is, when we do the scene from the Bible, the stories from Bible, we don't change anything. When we do the backstories, some of which we invent, we're culturally accurate, historically accurate. But then also, we want to make sure we're capturing the character and intentions of Jesus and the Gospels. That's what people feel. They go, ‘OK, even when they're not capturing the Bible explicitly, it feels like they're capturing the spirit and intention of the Bible.’”

“We know the difference,” he stressed. “We're not the Bible. And I want to make that very clear too. The Bible is the Bible. It is God's Word. The show is not God's Word. But I think we honor it. I think people can tell that I love it and that I want to capture it honestly.”

The K-LOVE Fan Awards were hosted by CAIN and featured performances from Colton Dixon, Gabby Barrett, Mac Powell and Jason Crabb, MercyMe with David Leonard, Katy Nichole and Big Daddy Weave, Matthew West and a fan choir and more.

TBN aired the star-studded show on June 2, with an encore broadcast on June 10.