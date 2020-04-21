The Christian Post wins 2 awards at EPA 2020

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The Christian Post won two awards, including the Award of Excellence in the category of newspaper-online news, at the Evangelical Press Association’s annual contest.

Due to the new coronavirus that led to the cancellation of events worldwide, the 2020 awards presentation was hosted online by EPA President Carol Pipes, EPA contest coordinator Danny Conn, and EPA Executive Director Lamar Keener from Nashville, Tennessee. The annual convention was originally scheduled to be held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, before the in-person event was canceled.

The judges commended CP, saying the news outlet “offers readers quite a lot in the digital space. It gives readers strong content and some multimedia ways of engaging that content.”

CP also won second place for Article Series for its eight-part series on leaving Christianity that explored reasons why people left the faith and how ministers are responding to this segment of Americans. (Links to the entire series can be found here.)

The EPA, which CP is a member of, describes itself as the world’s largest professional organization for the evangelical periodical publishing industry. Each year, it hosts two contests — the Awards of Excellence contest (for publications as a whole) and the Higher Goals contest (for individual pieces).

The organizations received 1,143 entries in 80 categories for its 2020 contest.