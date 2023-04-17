The Christian Post wins 4 Evangelical Press Association awards for podcast, editoral and reporting

The Christian Post podcast won four awards at this year's Evangelical Press Association Christian Media Convention, which was attended by Christian ministries, nonprofits and media organizations.

Dr. Richard Land, The Christian Post's executive editor, won second place for Editorial with his piece, titled "The Will Smith event: Why it matters," in which he said the slap seen by a billion people worldwide was "shocking, painful and inexcusable,” as Smith said, but also understandable.

The Christian Post's 10-episode podcast series, “Generation Indoctrination: Inside the Transgender Battle,” won second place in the Podcast category. This series was the impetus for CP's first public event, "Unmasking Gender Ideology: Protecting Children, Confronting Transgenderism" held at First Baptist Dallas in March, along with the free companion book, Exposing the Gender Lie.

Debuting last October and hosted by CP journalist Brandon Showalter, “Generation Indoctrination” investigates the roots and influence of the transgender movement. Part 2 of the series will be released later this year.

CP also won fourth place in the Critical Review category with “Texas megachurch glorifies the incarnation in ‘Gift of Christmas’ extravaganza” by Ian Giatti. The musical production performed at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, featured a nearly 1,000-member cast and choir, live orchestra, zoo animals, and flying angels. Giatti described the event as "a visually stunning and biblically evocative production."

In the Interview Article category, Ryan Foley won fourth place for his interview with Enes Canter Freedom. In the article, titled “NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom shares the cost of his human rights advocacy” the athlete shared details about the struggles his family has been facing in Turkey under the Erdogan regime.

The Evangelical Press Association is the largest organization dedicated to the Evangelical publishing industry serving both print and digital magazines and newspapers, with a combined circulation of over 15 million.