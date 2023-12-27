The Christian Post's top 10 news stories of 2023 (part 2)

By CP Staff,
From top left clockwise: A revival event organized by the young adult ministry Pulse on February 26, 2023, at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. | Pulse; Robin Wolfenden prays at a makeshift memorial for victims outside the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 28, 2023. | BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images; Christians hold the holy cross as they shout slogans during a protest in Karachi on August 26, 2023, to condemn the attack on churches in Pakistan. | RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images; Lectern | iStock/1167599666; This photograph taken on October 11, 2023, shows protesters gathering near the European Parliament in Brussels as they take part in a rally in solidarity with Israel following the October 7, 2023, surprise assault on Israel by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. | KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

2023 was defined by tumultuous political struggles in the United States, including a mass shooting at a Christian school carried out by a trans-identified former student and the ongoing debate about state laws banning gender transition procedures for minors. A major terror attack in Israel also dominated the headlines as the 2024 presidential election campaign heats up. 

The Christian Post has compiled a list of the top 10 news stories of 2023 based on the topics that most interested our readers and what we viewed as the most significant events of the year.

In the following pages, we count down the top five news stories of 2023.

