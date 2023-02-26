Inside the Hollywood award show where every celeb leaves with a Bible: 'It makes a difference'

Hollywood is filled with a great deal of darkness — but even amid the shadowy chaos, there are rays of light.

The Movieguide Awards have, for years, brought together some of the best and brightest in Tinseltown, honoring faith and family-friendly movies and TV shows that both edify and inspire audiences.

Christian Post reporter Jeannie Ortega Law attended the 30th annual award show, which airs Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on UPtv, and she joined "The Inside Story" to share some of the surprising celebrities she encountered on the red carpet, her take on the impact of the show, and more.

But among the many details, Law revealed something fascinating: every celebrity leaves the show with a Bible.

"They have the little swag bags. Everyone walks out of there and they get a Bible," she said. "They're really intentional about how they're trying to sow those seeds."

Law continued, "I think it does make a difference."

Listen to learn more about the impact the Movieguide Awards is having on Hollywood and culture.

