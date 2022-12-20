'Pretty insidious': The Inside Story behind the uproar over American Girl promoting puberty blockers

As opposition surrounding American Girl's controversial book has spurred international headlines, this episode of "The Inside Story" will thoroughly explain what unfolded, why it matters and what's at stake.

The book, A Smart Girl's Guide: Body Image, is intended for young girls — but the text integrates transgender ideology and has created a stir among parents and activists.

"They introduce puberty blockers, and it basically says if you're uncomfortable with changes in your body, you can go to a doctor, and he or she will prescribe medicine — they don't say blockers, but they say medicine — to delay the changes that puberty brings," Christian Post Senior Investigative Reporter Brandon Showalter said on "The Inside Story" podcast.

As for why parents are reacting so strongly, he added, "They didn't expect it from American Girl."

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the most significant faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff reporters and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

