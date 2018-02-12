'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Elijah Finds Peace in France

Facebook/CWOriginals Promo image for "The Originals"

Elijah (Daniel Gillies) will consider France as his new home in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

According to TVLine, in the seven years since the Mikaelsons swore to never see each other again, Elijah is in France leading a happy, albeit normal, life. Viewers of the series can remember that before he left New Orleans, his memory was erased by Marcel (Charles Michael Davis). Soon, though, Elijah will begin doubting his existence. He will figure out that he is not a "regular" person and will start to look for answers.

Elijah's life in France will reportedly be chronicled in episode 503. It was directed by Joseph Morgan, who plays Klaus. Gillies has nothing but praise for his co-star's directing abilities. He said that it was one of the best episodes they have ever done. The actor also teased that the storyline was not something they normally do in the show. Meanwhile, Elijah is expected to find his way to New Orleans soon enough. In the trailer released for season 5, he is shown at a bar with Marcel.

Meanwhile, the new installment will also see the return of Caroline (Candice King). According to spoilers, she will be a valuable support system for Klaus during his most difficult times. Being away from his siblings will take is toll on Klaus. Coupled with his worries that he is not being the best father for Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), his morale is very low. Executive producer Julie Plec said that Caroline would help out Klaus realize many things. They would especially bond over their parenting woes.

"I think what people can expect and count on is a nice thread of Caroline as a guiding counselor to Klaus in terms of fatherhood," Plec teased. "She's a mother, she lost her husband and she knows [Klaus] very well — better than some of the people in New Orleans. She understands the desire he has to be a good person in the name of his daughter, and she's very quick to recognize that he's not doing a very good job. She's a friend, she's a support system and she calls him on his s–t."

"The Originals" season 5 will air on Friday, April 20 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.