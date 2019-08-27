The race to challenge Trump: Warren on the rise; Biden still leads

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has seen an apparent rise in support compared to earlier in the summer, with former Vice President Joe Biden still with a strong lead over all the other Democratic presidential hopefuls.

Changes have occurred to the Democratic Party field, with the crowded race shedding three presidential candidates during the summertime.

Congressman Eric Swalwell of California suspended his campaign in July, followed by former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and Congressman Sean Moulton of Massachusetts earlier this month, according to Fortune.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump is running for reelection. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is running against him, and former Congressman Joe Walsh announced his candidacy last week.

The Christian Post looked at multiple analyses of the Democratic Party primary field, examining data from polling sites and social media, to see who was leading and who was losing.

1

2

3

4

5

Next