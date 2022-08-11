‘The Voice’ finalist Jeremy Rosado signs major Christian recording contract with Capitol

Christian singer Jeremy Rosado, who was a finalist on the Season 21 of “The Voice,” has announced that he signed a major recording contract with Capitol Christian Music Group.

“Signing with Capitol is a dream come true!” the singer exclusively told The Christian Post on Wednesday. “It’s been a decade since I started pursuing this career, so many years of ups and downs, so to be here now feels unreal!”

Rosado has been in Nashville, Tennessee, working on a new album and recently announced that he will hit the road with Newsboys on their Stand Together Tour this fall.

“I’m just so thankful to God; He has far surpassed anything I could think or imagine, and I can’t wait to see where He takes me on this journey!” Rosado told CP.

The 29-year-old Rosado was a part of Kelly Clarkson’s team on “The Voice” last season, and the pop star believed that he would eventually be embraced by the Christian music world.

“Whatever your next move is, Jeremy, I have no doubt that gospel music, Christian music, is going to wrap their arms around that beautiful, God-given talent that you have,” Clarkson said to him before he departed from the NBC show.

Rosado quickly became an audience favorite after sharing his heartwarming story of adopting his niece when he was just 21.

The Nuyorican native, which means he was born in New York but is of Puerto Rican descent, moved to Florida as a young child and got his start singing at block parties. At the age of 21, he made it to the top 13 on Season 11 of “American Idol.”

Rosado was highly praised by judge Jennifer Lopez during that singing competition, with Lopez giving him the nickname "Jer Bear." However, Rosado was eliminated before making it to the top 10. After that taste of fame, he was left to figure out what was next.

Later that year, he decided to take guardianship of his niece and spent the next several years being a dad to her and leading worship throughout the Tampa area.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Jeremy Rosado to our roster,” Brad O’Donnell and Hudson Plachy, co-presidents of Capitol CMG, said in a statement shared with CP. “He’s an incredible vocalist with a rare talent and powerful story. We can’t wait to start putting his music out into the world and believe big things are ahead for him.”

