‘The Voice’: Mississippi pastor makes it to final 9 with song 'Glory of Love'

Todd Tilghman, a pastor from Mississippi, is now one of the nine finalists in NBC’s singing competition show, “The Voice.”

The lead pastor of Cornerstone Church in Meridian, Mississippi, made his way to the top nine after advancing from 17 singers. Tilghman, who is on Team Blake, meaning he’s coached by country star Blake Shelton, performed Peter Cetera's 1986 song, “Glory of Love.” His performance granted him the slot among the finalists in the award-winning TV competition.

Tilghman’s performance, which was done remotely due to pandemic restrictions, was praised as “incredible” by Shelton.

Shelton told Tilghman, “You are one of my favorite artists that I've ever worked with. In 100 years of doing this show, you’re a class to be around. You deserve to go all the way, man. Great job.”

Tilghman, a husband of 21 years and father of eight, first told “The Voice” judges in February, “I’ve literally never performed. I just sing at church.”

Along with singing remotely for the competition, the COVID-19 gathering restrictions has also forced Tilghman’s church to host services virtually. The pastor preached a message this month from Matthew 25:14-19, the parable of the Talents, which streamed live on Facebook.

“Take those talents that the Master gave you before we were separated and multiply those during this time, so that when we come back together, you’ll come back with more than you left with,” he told members of Cornerstone in his sermon.

Tilghman can be seen on “The Voice,” which airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays.