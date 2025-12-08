Home News Comedian Theo Von reveals he and country star Morgan Wallen attend Bible studies together

Theo Von recently revealed that he and country artist Morgan Wallen attend Bible studies together in a podcast episode with fellow stand-up comic and outspoken Christian Leanne Morgan.

During an exchange on Von’s podcast “This Past Weekend,” the comedians were bantering about casseroles when Von casually mentioned he planned to see Morgan the next day at their Bible study gathering.

“I’m gonna see him tomorrow, Bible study, actually,” the 45-year-old Louisiana native said while joking about passing Morgan’s casserole along to Wallen. “I think he’s gonna end up preaching that little thing, you know?”

Morgan laughed at the comment, calling Wallen “authentic” and “inspiring,” before asking more about the group: “But you're authentic too, darlin’. And y'all are in a Bible Study. Is it a Beth Moore? What're y'all studying?”

“I mean, tomorrow, I think we're watching a movie,” Von said. “But it is Bible Study, yeah. I'm not sure what chapter we're on at the moment.”

Morgan, who has been outspoken about her faith, said she isn’t currently part of a Bible study, explaining she participated more regularly while raising her children and needs to recommit to spiritual discipline on her own.

“I used to be in one when I was growing and raising my children, but I don’t [go now], and I need to be disciplined to do it on my own,” Morgan said.

“Well, that's when you need the Lord the most, when you're raising those little hench women and men,” Von quipped.

Von, who has spoken candidly about struggles with addiction, emotional loneliness and mental health, has frequently described longing for what he calls “spiritual cleanliness” and connection with God.

In a 2024 interview with streamer Sketch, Von opened up about his spiritual curiosity: “Hey, I’m looking for the Lord,” Von said. “I always am. I’ll say, ‘I’m looking for the Lord,” and then somebody told me, ‘The Lord ain’t lost.'”

Von’s openness reflects a wider trend within comedy and podcast culture, where longtime skeptics are increasingly voicing spiritual curiosity.

Recently, "The Joe Rogan Experience" host Joe Rogan discussed his own engagement with Christianity and regular church attendance.

“I think they’re relaying a truth,” Rogan said of Christians during a recent episode of the "American Alchemy" podcast. While acknowledging ongoing uncertainty about Scripture, Rogan said, “I don’t think it’s myth. I don’t think the whole thing is myth, but I don’t think it’s entirely accurate either.”

He explained he has taken note of the kindness and consistency he encounters at a non-denominational church he attends in Austin, Texas.

“Christianity, at least, is the only thing I have experience with. It works,” Rogan said. “The people that are Christians, that go to this church that I go to, that I meet — they are the nicest f---ing people you will ever meet.”

“They’re really kind, and they’re even nice out of church,” he added. “When you leave the church parking lot, everybody lets you go in front of them. There’s no one honking in the church parking lot. It works.”

Rogan said he finds Scripture “fascinating,” even while remaining unsure about how much of the Bible should be taken literally.

“The Scripture, to me, is what’s interesting; it’s fascinating,” he said. “So regardless of whether or not it’s based on an entirely true story, I think it is an ancient relaying of a real event and of the real history of human beings.”

Comedian and SNL alum Rob Schneider also opened up about his conversion to Catholicism in a 2023 interview with The Christian Post.

"I know I can't do the same stuff I used to do," Schneider told CP. "Not because I have anything against what I did; I did what I did, and I felt fine about it at the time. I'm not going to judge myself. But I won't do the same stuff I've done. I don't know what I'm going to do. … I want to come to it from a place of faith, a place of something good in my heart."

"I don't know if I can tell dirty jokes anymore," he added. "I don't know if I can. I don't know if I'm going to. I have an act I'm doing now; I don't know if I'll do it again next year. Just some of the bad words, I go, 'Maybe I don't want to say those words anymore.' I don't know.

"I also think it's important to not only talk to the converted but to bring people in, and the best form is to show by example. People talk all the time; that doesn't mean anything. So I hope that me standing up for what I believe in — God, family country — I'm OK with whatever comes my way, positive or negative. When you have faith, nothing can really rock you."