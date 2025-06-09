Home News 5 things to know about LA immigration protests, Trump deploying National Guard, Marines

Thousands took to the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend to protest immigration authorities' arresting over 40 illegal immigrants in the city, prompting President Donald Trump to deploy the National Guard and U.S. Marines after demonstrators attacked police officers and burned vehicles.

Continuing on Monday, the protests began after multiple agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration, conducted raids on Friday in the Westlake District, downtown L.A., and South L.A.

Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, a spokesperson for ICE, told CBS New Los Angeles that over 40 people were arrested during the operations. In response, protesters marched downtown, and the Los Angeles Police Department was eventually forced to declare it an "unlawful assembly" as tensions escalated and the crowd continued to move through the night.

Following two days of protests, President Trump deployed the California National Guard over the objections of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Here are five things to know about the Los Angeles protests and Trump's response.