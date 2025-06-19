Home News Grammy-winning CCM group Third Day announces 30th anniversary reunion tour

One of Christian music’s most recognizable bands, Third Day, is reuniting for a 30th anniversary tour that will bring its original four members together on stage for the first time in more than a decade.

The four-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling rock band announced Thursday that it will launch a 30-city tour in spring 2026, culminating with a final hometown show in the Atlanta area.

Founding members Mac Powell, Mark Lee, David Carr and Tai Anderson will reunite for the first time in 11 years to perform hits spanning their nearly 30-year career.

"I’ve been getting asked the question for many years, 'when is Third Day going to do a tour again' and I’ve always said … one day soon, I hope!" Powell said in a statement. "I’m so excited that we finally get the chance to play music together again on stage and give our fans what they’ve been waiting for."

Lee added: “Third Day has always been, first and foremost, a live band. The best way to celebrate 30 years is to get back together for a tour. I can’t wait to get back out on the road with these guys and put on a big show for our fans.”

The tour kicks off March 19, 2026, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Other stops include the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and a closing performance at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, on May 10.

Joining the tour as a special guest is Grammy Award-winning artist Zach Williams, known for hits like “Chain Breaker” and the Dolly Parton duet “There Was Jesus.”

“Celebrating 30 years of Third Day is a true honor, and bringing Mac, Mark, David and Tai back to the stage is something fans have been waiting for,” said Dan Fife, CEO of Awakening Events, the group producing the tour. “Adding Zach Williams as a very special guest makes this tour even more powerful. This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime night of live music and celebration for all generations to experience.”

The upcoming run marks Third Day’s first full tour since their 2018 farewell tour, which sold out in just 12 minutes.

Formed in Atlanta in 1991 by Powell and Lee, Third Day became one of the most influential bands in contemporary Christian music. Over nearly three decades, the group released 14 studio albums, sold more than 10 million records, and notched 31 No. 1 singles.

With hits including "Show Me Your Glory" and "Cry Out to Jesus," the band has won four Grammys, 24 GMA Dove Awards, an American Music Award and multiple ASCAP honors, including the prestigious Vanguard Award for songwriting.

The band was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame and made numerous national media appearances, including performances on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," as well as features on "60 Minutes," "Nightline," USA Today, The New York Times and Billboard, which once called them “one of the best rock bands, period.”

In a 2022 interview with The Christian Post, Powell said he’s passionate about encouraging the next generation of artists to remain biblically sound, stressing the importance of not watering down the message of the Gospel.

“I think as an artist, you're always wanting to make music that will reach people outside of the walls of the Church, but at the same time, we all often think about that term, ‘we're preaching to the choir,’” he said. “I've gotten criticized in the past for making very Gospel-forward music because you go, ‘Well, you're just preaching to the choir.’ Well, I know I was in the choir, and I needed to be preached to. So … artists can do both. We can do music and art that reaches outside of our walls, but at the same time, encourage our brothers and sisters that are within the Church.”

Tickets for the "Third Day 30th Anniversary Tour" go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 27 through ThirdDay.com and AwakeningFoundation.com.