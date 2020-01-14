Third Day's Mac Powell praises God for 'miracle' 6 weeks after wife's brain aneurysm, stroke

Third Day frontman Mac Powell shared an update regarding his wife’s health six weeks after she suffered a brain aneurysm and praised God for performing a “miracle.”

On Instagram, the singer revealed it had been six weeks since his wife, Aimee Powell, woke up suffering a brain aneurysm which led to a hemorrhagic stroke. After a 14-day hospital stay, Aimee was able to come home for Christmas.

“We enjoyed the holidays with our children, family, and friends,” he recalled. “What a great time to reflect on the miracle that God performed in Aimee! Headaches have been a new normal for her but she is continuing to heal and feel better each day.”

“We will never be able to express our thanks and gratitude for all your prayers and love,” Powell continued. “We know that Aimee is here because of God, His plan for her life, and because of the prayers of the Saints all around the world!”

Despite Aimee’s health scare, she has been able to “slowly get back to her normal mama routines like visiting colleges, seeing plays and basketball games, and getting in some snuggle time,” her husband said.

“Aimee is so incredibly grateful to be here with all of us,” he continued. “We go to a follow-up doctor visit on Tuesday. We hope and expect to get a great report. Thank you again for your continued prayers. To God be the glory!”

The "Soul on Fire" singer's wife was admitted to the hospital in November after suffering intense pain described as an unbearable headache. A CT scan found bleeding on Aimee’s brain and she underwent a procedure in which doctors put two coils in her brain to help keep the aneurysm from bleeding and possibly rupturing.

At the time, the Powells received support from other leaders in the Christian community, including Louie Giglio, Mandisa, Priscilla Shirer, and others.

In another post before Aimee’s release, Powell said doctors told them the pain would continue for four to six weeks, but she has been recovering faster than they expected.

“There’s no doubt in our hearts and minds that God is listening to all of our prayers and healing Aimee. The doctors are amazed at her progress and how well she’s doing."

According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, about 30,000 people in the United States suffer a brain aneurysm rupture each year. A brain aneurysm ruptures every 18 minutes.

Mac and Aimee Powell have been married for over 20 years and have five children together.