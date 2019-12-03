Third Day's Mac Powell says 'prayers are being felt' as wife sits up for first time after brain aneurysm

Third Day frontman Mac Powell shared a photo of his wife sitting up for the first time after suffering a brain aneurysm and said he and Aimee are feeling everyone's prayers.

“Your prayers and well wishes are being felt! Positive progress today. The morning started out better than yesterday. The pain had subsided a bit but it’s up and down,” Powell wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

“She was able to eat a few bites of banana for breakfast and soup,” he added, revealing that Aimee “was even able to stand up and walk a few steps to sit in the chair.”

The “Soul on Fire” singer thanked his friends and family who have helped look after their children, prepare meals, and even help with Aimee's daily care as she regains her health.

Powell’s wife was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after the singer called emergency medical services for his wife who was suffering intense pain described as an unbearable headache. A CT scan found bleeding on Aimee’s brain and she underwent a procedure in which doctors put two coils in her brain to help keep the aneurysm from bleeding and possibly rupturing.

Although it’s been a few days since the procedure, she is still in a significant amount of pain, the Christian musician said. Mac Powell asked that everyone “Keep praying," he said. "We’re still not out of the woods. But it feels like we’re taking a step toward the exit.”

In another post, Powell said he was able to have clearer and longer conversations with his wife but the pain just won’t relent.

“She will most likely be here for a couple of weeks. The pain is not going away soon,” the he added in the post.

Mac and Aimee Powell have been married for over 20 years and have five children together.