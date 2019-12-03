Entertainment | Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Third Day's Mac Powell says 'prayers are being felt' as wife sits up for first time after brain aneurysm

Third Day's Mac Powell says 'prayers are being felt' as wife sits up for first time after brain aneurysm

By Jeannie Law, Christian Post Reporter
Aimee Powell in the hospital after she suffers a brain aneurysm, Dec 3 , 2019. | Instagram/MacPowell

Third Day frontman Mac Powell shared a photo of his wife sitting up for the first time after suffering a brain aneurysm and said he and Aimee are feeling everyone's prayers. 

“Your prayers and well wishes are being felt! Positive progress today. The morning started out better than yesterday. The pain had subsided a bit but it’s up and down,” Powell wrote on Instagram Tuesday. 

“She was able to eat a few bites of banana for breakfast and soup,” he added, revealing that Aimee “was even able to stand up and walk a few steps to sit in the chair.”

The “Soul on Fire” singer thanked his friends and family who have helped look after their children, prepare meals, and even help with Aimee's daily care as she regains her health.

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes a picture CAN tell a thousand words. This sweet moment just happened tonight. Not sure who’s idea it was but I’m glad it happened. Our sweet @camielovep comes down every night to snuggle with me and Aimee on the couch and she wasn’t going to let a trip to the intensive care unit stop her tonight. Today’s update: we slept good through the night only to find that yesterday’s pain only intensified in Aimee’s head throughout much of the day. Yesterday was supposed to be the hardest day and Today said “Oh yeah! Check this out!” A little bit more moaning and groaning than the past couple of days. However, once we were past midday things seemed to be getting a little better. We were able to have clearer and longer conversations today. I felt at one time today “There’s my Aimee coming back to me!” Visits from some sweet friends and family helped and encouraged us- reminding us that there is NOTHING like close friends and family. We are OVERWHELMED by the encouragement and love we are receiving. We hear and feel your prayers. The calls, texts, and posts have made me tear up quite a few times. She will most likely be here for a couple weeks. The pain is not going away soon. But there is so much to be thankful for. Because of some caring helpers I was able to have a bit of a normal routine this afternoon in picking up BC from school,going to Emmanuel’s basketball game, having dinner with the kids, and reading to and kissing the little ones goodnight. Unfortunately, Aimee is not able to do those normal things for a while. But we are confident that because of the great prayers and support that we are getting- we’ll be able to get that snuggle time with Camie Love back on the couch soon!

A post shared by macpowell (@macpowell) on

Powell’s wife was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after the singer called emergency medical services for his wife who was suffering intense pain described as an unbearable headache. A CT scan found bleeding on Aimee’s brain and she underwent a procedure in which doctors put two coils in her brain to help keep the aneurysm from bleeding and possibly rupturing. 

Although it’s been a few days since the procedure, she is still in a significant amount of pain, the Christian musician said. Mac Powell asked that everyone “Keep praying," he said. "We’re still not out of the woods. But it feels like we’re taking a step toward the exit.”

In another post, Powell said he was able to have clearer and longer conversations with his wife but the pain just won’t relent. 

“She will most likely be here for a couple of weeks. The pain is not going away soon,” the he added in the post

Mac and Aimee Powell have been married for over 20 years and have five children together.

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Entertainment