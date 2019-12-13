Third Day's Mac Powell says God heard his prayers as wife is released from hospital following brain aneurysm

Aimee Powell, wife of Third Day frontman Mac Powell was released from the hospital after a ruptured aneurysm in her brain and the singer gave God the glory.

“After 14 days in the hospital with a bit of a painful, and tiring morning, the doctor has released Aimee from the hospital,” Powell announced on Instagram Friday.

The “Soul On Fire” singer said his wife was discharged with the medicine she needs to continue her recovery at home.

“Thank you Lord! We are so incredibly grateful to all the doctors and nurses that have provided excellent care to Aimee. And we can never say thank you enough to our family, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ who have prayed, taken care of our children and blessed us with gift cards, food, flowers and cards,” he testified.

In another post, prior to Aimee’s release, Powell said doctors told them the pain would continue for 4 to 6 weeks but she is recovering faster than the experts anticipated.

“There’s no doubt in our hearts and minds that God is listening to all of our prayers and healing Aimee. The doctors are amazed at her progress and how well she’s doing."

Powell’s wife was admitted to the hospital In November after the singer called emergency medical services for his wife who was suffering intense pain described as an unbearable headache. A CT scan found bleeding on Aimee’s brain and she underwent a procedure in which doctors put two coils in her brain to help keep the aneurysm from bleeding and possibly rupturing.

Mac and Aimee Powell have been married for over 20 years and have five children together.