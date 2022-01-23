 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: Missionary who was confidant to FDR, Gandhi dies; 2K killed in battle

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Twitter
Via Dolorosa
The Via Dolorosa in Israel is the path Jesus is believed to have walked on as He journeyed to the Cross for crucifixion. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

This week — Jan. 23 to Jan. 29 — marks the anniversary of the birth of a prominent Welsh Methodist preacher, the death of a renowned American missionary and a significant battle in Europe that likely inspired the creation of the hymn “We Gather Together.”

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Free CP Newsletters

Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers!

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries