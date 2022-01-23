This week in Christian history: Missionary who was confidant to FDR, Gandhi dies; 2K killed in battle

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

This week — Jan. 23 to Jan. 29 — marks the anniversary of the birth of a prominent Welsh Methodist preacher, the death of a renowned American missionary and a significant battle in Europe that likely inspired the creation of the hymn “We Gather Together.”

1

2

3

4

Next