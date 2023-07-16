This week in Christian history: Methodist preacher dies, Eritrean Orthodox patriarch under house arrest attends first service

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be previously unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the death of an 18th century Welsh Methodist preacher, the public appearance of an Eritrean Orthodox Patriarch put under house arrest and the baptism of Puritan dissenter Anne Hutchinson.

1

2

3

4

Next