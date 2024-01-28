Home Church & Ministries This week in Christian history: Asbury revival, Oswald Smith becomes born-again, Menno Simons dies

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the Canadian preacher Oswald Smith becoming a born-again Christian, the death of Menno Simons, and the 1970 Asbury Revival.

