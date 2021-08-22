 Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →

This week in Christian history: Bakker fraud trial begins, Louis IX dies and massacre in Orissa

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Twitter
India
A group of Christian widows whose husbands were murdered for their faith in 2008 meet together often in Kandhamal. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight events that happened this week in Christian history. They include the death of Saint Louis IX, the fraud trial of Jim Bakker, and a massacre of Christians in India.

