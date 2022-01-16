This week in Christian history: Infant baptism debate, St. Anthony dies

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

This week — Jan. 16 to Jan. 22 — marks the anniversary of the Hampton Court Conference, Zurich holding a debate over infant baptism, and the death of an early church saint who pioneered organized monasticism.

