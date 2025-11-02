Home News This week in Christian history: Billy Graham born; Pliny Fisk sets sail for the Middle East

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, numerous events of lasting significance have occurred.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some events, spanning over 2,000 years of history, might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history, including the birth of Billy Graham, Pliny Fisk leaving for the Middle East, and the London Missionary Society holding its first meeting.