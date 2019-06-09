This week in Christian history: British missionary, Salem Witch Trials, Vatican book ban

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, June 9-15, in Church history. They include the death of an influential British missionary, the first execution in the Salem Witch Trials, and the Vatican weakening enforcement of its list of prohibited books.

