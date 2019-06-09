Church & Ministries | Sunday, June 09, 2019
This week in Christian history: British missionary, Salem Witch Trials, Vatican book ban

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
An 1853 painting by Tompkins Harrison Matteson depicting the examination of an alleged witch during the seventeenth century Salem Witch Trials in colonial Massachusetts. | (Photo: Public Domain)

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, June 9-15, in Church history. They include the death of an influential British missionary, the first execution in the Salem Witch Trials, and the Vatican weakening enforcement of its list of prohibited books.

