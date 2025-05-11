Home News This week in Christian history: Charles Stanley and wife divorce, first council in China

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some events, drawn from over 2,000 years of history, might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include Charles Stanley and his wife divorcing, the first Catholic Church council in China, and William Carey publishing an influential pamphlet.