This week in Christian history: ‘Christmas Conference,' Pius IV elected

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

This week — Dec. 19 through Dec. 25 — marks the anniversary of the Methodist Church’s “Christmas Conference,” the election of Pope Pius IV, and the conversion of a pioneering Iriah preacher to Methodism.

1

2

3

4

Next