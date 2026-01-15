Home News Angel Studios announces partnership with Neal McDonough's new production company for 3 upcoming films

Angel Studios, a film company known for championing faith-centered, family-friendly storytelling, is partnering with a production company founded by Catholic actor Neal McDonough on three forthcoming films.

In a statement published Tuesday, Angel Studios, best known for distributing faith-based content such as “Sound of Freedom,” announced that it was entering into a “long-term, strategic partnership” with The McDonough Company. Co-founded by McDonough, The McDonough Company seeks to produce content celebrating “faith, family, and heroic storytelling.”

As part of the deal, Angel “will have first consideration on a slate of films currently in development at the McDonough Company.” Leaders from both organizations described the collaboration as a “perfect match,” citing a shared vision rooted in faith, family and meaningful storytelling.

McDonough’s career spans decades and genres, with notable roles in projects such as “Band of Brothers,” “Flags of Our Fathers” and “Captain America,” along with television series including “Suits,” “Yellowstone” and “Tulsa King.” Yet despite his extensive résumé, McDonough has said his greatest accomplishments have little to do with Hollywood.

Although proud of his career and his production company, the 59-year-old actor said he considers his “relationship with God and his wife and his children” his biggest accomplishments.

The statement from Angel Studios highlighted one “highly anticipated project” in development that will reunite McDonough with longtime creative partners Jon Avnet and Mykelti Williamson, describing the trio as “a proven team known for compelling, character-driven storytelling.” The group previously collaborated on Angel Studios’ “The Last Rodeo.”

Angel Studios and The McDonough Company have already worked together on several projects, including “The Last Rodeo,” “The Shift” and “Homestead,” making the expanded partnership a natural next step.

“The McDonough Company is focused on family, faith, and celebrating freedom,” said McDonough, who co-founded The McDonough Company with his wife, Ruve. “Partnering with a company that aligns with our passion for sharing positive, powerful stories is a dream come true for Ruve and me, and Angel continues to be a perfect match.

David Fischer, head of acquisitions for Angel Studios, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the personal integrity behind the collaboration.

“Ruve and Neal lead with integrity, purpose, and a deep commitment to stories that uplift and inspire. This agreement reflects shared values with our Angel Guild and a shared vision for the impact great films have on audiences.”

Angel Studios expressed optimism that the partnership will result in films that resonate far beyond the screen, adding: “Angel and The McDonough Company will bring bold, meaningful stories to audiences worldwide, continuing a collaboration built on trust, shared purpose, and the pursuit of excellence.”

A devout Catholic, McDonough has been outspoken about his refusal to do sex scenes in films out of respect for his wife. Since he won't perform sex scenes in movies, McDonough is often cast as a villain.

"It's hard because I've done so many different characters and done so many things, and in some of them, I play horrible villains in a lot of the things that I do, and I won't do kissing scenes, so I have to be the best villain out there,” McDonough told The Christian Post in a 2022 interview.

Despite the challenges, McDonough said he remains grateful for the opportunities he and his wife have been given to create content aligned with their faith.

The actor also described himself and his wife as “so blessed to have companies that support us and back us and want to make more films and TV shows, or reality shows or any kind of show that gives glory to Him.”

“Not just to make a movie, but to do a movie that actually gives Him glory — that’s our goal,” he added. “And that’s what we’re after, and we’re very fortunate to be able to do it.”